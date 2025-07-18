Why Genelia D'Souza Is Proud Of 'Her Boys' Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Allu Arjun

Genelia D'Souza has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Now after 13 years, the actress is returning to Telugu cinema with Junior. It was during the promotions that she spoke about her Telugu co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun

Genelia D'Souza who is gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film titled Junior, expressed her admiration and pride for her Telugu co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

She told the press in Hyderabad, "When I saw RRR and all, I was like wow. These are the same boys I worked with in Orange and other films. I've known them as friends, right? Because we all started our careers together. I've not been in touch, of course."

Speaking about their unique qualities, Genelia listed, "But I've always thought of NTR as extremely gifted. He used to have three pages of dialogue, he used to just look at it and go to take. I wonder how. And Ram Charan had this amazing flair; it was just inbuilt. Allu Arjun was so energetic. So today, when I see them as superstars with their children and families, I'm happy to have had a part in their lives when they were younger and when we were all growing up."

The actress also expressed her deep gratitude to the South film industry, as she mentioned, "I owe my career to the south. I started my career with a Hindi film, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), which was a remake of Nuvve Kavali (2000). I found Riteish, my life partner, there. Then I did Boys and Satyam (2003). People asked me not to do Satyam, they wanted me to do only films like Boys. The thing is, you go with intent. That's how I chose my work, and that's how it chose me. I worked in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa after 6 years in Hindi, and people thought I was a newcomer. I said no, I have already done good work."

Genelia's Films With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun

Genelia D'Souza has shared screen space with Ram Charan in Orange (2010), Allu Arjun in Happy (2006), and Jr NTR in Samba (2004) and Naa Alludu (2005).

In A Nutshell

Genelia D'Souza's Telugu film Junior has released in theatres today, July 18, 2025. It also has Kireeti and Sreeleela in key roles. Genelia spoke about her cherished memories of working with Telugu superstars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR.