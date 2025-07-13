Allu Arjun To Play Four Roles In Atlee's Magnum Opus <i>AA22XA6</i>? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun is set to play four different characters in his upcoming film with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 X A6.

What's Happening

Sources suggest that the actor will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons in the highly anticipated project.

There is also speculation that the film will explore the concept of two parallel universes.

However, none of these details have been officially confirmed by the makers.

Background

AA22 X A6 is already one of the most awaited projects in the industry.

In June, the makers officially welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, released a video featuring director Atlee narrating the script to Deepika.

The clip also offered a glimpse of Deepika's motion capture shoot, hinting at a character that resembles a queen, seen riding a horse and wielding a sword.

The project has generated major buzz for its scale and ambition. It is being described as a one-of-a-kind film that aims to break new ground in Indian cinema.

An earlier announcement video released by Sun Pictures showcased some of the international talent working on the film and their reactions to the script.

Well-known VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for his work in Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, "I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning."

In the same clip, Allu Arjun was seen speaking to Mike Elizalde, President of Spectral Motion, asking for his feedback on the script. Elizalde responded, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy Award-winner Justin Raleigh, Artistic Director and CEO of Fractured FX, said, "Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential."

William Write Anderson, Co-owner of Lola VFX, added, "I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable."