Ram Charan's "Pure Grit" Gets Reflected In His Chiselled Muscles. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Telugu superstar Ram Charan treated his fans to a Monday surprise. The actor shared a picture of himself from his workout session. Ram Charan let his chiselled muscles do all the talking.

What's Happening

Ram Charan captioned the picture, "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!!" He added in his post, "Pure grit. True joy."

Let's have a quick look at the comments section.

A fan wrote, "That Bicep Scares me more."

Another fan wrote, "Telugu lo one of the best Genetics (Blood Alantidi mari )."

Ram Charan is undergoing rigorous training for his upcoming film Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is among the most ambitious films in Charan's career. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

With music by AR Rahman, visuals by R Rathnavelu, and editing by Navin Nooli, Peddi is touted to be a grand cinematic spectacle. The film is slated for release on March 27 next year, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are also a part of the cast.

Ram Charan's look shows him in his rugged avatar, channeling his physical vigour and emotional depth for a demanding role.

In A Nutshell

Ram Charan's gym look had the Internet buzzing as he's gearing up to start a new schedule of his upcoming film Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.