<i>Peddi</i> Director On Why He Cast Janhvi Kapoor Opposite Ram Charan: "I Always Wanted A Crazy Heroine In My Film"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, began shooting in Hyderabad. Director Buchi Babu Sana sought a "crazy heroine" for the film's narrative. Janhvi Kapoor was enthusiastic about her role and the film's storyline.

Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead started their first scheduled shoot in Hyderabad recently. This is the first time Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, director Buchi Babu Sana spoke about why he always wanted a crazy heroine for his film, and how Janhvi Kapoor came to be a part of the project.

Buchi Babu Sana said, "I always wanted a crazy heroine in my film. It'll be the talk of the town and get craze and traction. I believed in having a great combination. Janhvi Garu is a top performer and her addition will not only bring a new dimension to the narrative but also add charm to the storytelling."

The excitement for Peddi is sky-high as is the first-time pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan. The director further revealed how Janhvi had loved the script of Peddi, the first time he narrated it.

Buchi Babu Sana added, "She was very excited with the role, story, set up and the canvas...she couldn't stop resisting playing the part."

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to play a village belle in Peddi. Her south debut was with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1 which saw her in a similar role.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival, with her film Homebound. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead along with her. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at the event.

Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.