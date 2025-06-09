A Blockbuster Pic Featuring Yash, Ram Charan And Mahesh Babu From Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's Reception

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding reception was attended by prominent South Indian film industry stars. Akhil is the son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni and half-brother to Naga Chaitanya.

Actor Akhil Akkineni, son of veteran actor Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, married Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday.

What

The intimate wedding was followed by a grand reception attended by several stars from the South Indian film industry.

Photos from the event were shared on the official Instagram handle of Annapurna Studios.

Akhil wore a white tuxedo, while Zainab chose a peach gown paired with layered diamond necklaces.

A family picture featured the groom alongside his parents, brother Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala.

The reception saw a star-studded guest list, including Ram Charan with wife Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata and daughter Sitara, Yash, Suriya, Nani, Kiccha Sudeepa, Adivi Sesh, and producer Allu Aravind, who all posed with the newlyweds on stage.

Background

Several photos from the wedding have also been doing the rounds on social media. One of the pictures gives a glimpse of the newlyweds dressed in white outfits.

Akhil is seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti. Zainab, on the other hand, wore a white silk saree teamed with a golden blouse.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya.

A lively baraat ceremony was held ahead of the wedding, where Chaitanya drew attention with a dance performance in a traditional red kurta.

Many guests, including director Prashant Neel, Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Venkatesh and Nagarjuna, were seen dressed in white and gold. Ram Charan and Upasana also arrived in all-white attire.

Akhil and Zainab had been in a relationship for two years before getting engaged in November last year.

Akhil is Nagarjuna's son from his second marriage with Amala Akkineni, making him the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya, who divorced actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, married Sobhita Dhulipala last year.

Akhil began his film career as a child actor in his father's 1995 film Sisindri and has since starred in movies such as Agent (2023), Mr Majnu (2019), Hello! (2017) and Akhil (2015).

Zainab, an artist by profession, recently hosted an exhibition in Hyderabad for her collection titled Reflections. She is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a well-known figure in the construction industry, and her brother Zain Ravdjee is the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.