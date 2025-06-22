Riteish Deshmukh's Shout Out To Wife Genelia D'Souza On <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Success: "I'm Happy And A Proud Husband"

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh expressed his happiness over the positive response to his wife Genelia Deshmukh's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which has opened to positive reviews and strong box office numbers.

On Sunday, Riteish shared a family photo on social media, featuring himself, Genelia and their children, along with a heartfelt message.

He wrote, "Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ..... happy & a proud husband..... congratulations Baiko @geneliad."

Riteish has been actively promoting the film and cheering for Genelia on social media. During the film's special screening, he stepped aside to let Genelia pose with Aamir Khan.

A few days earlier, the Housefull 5 actor posted an appreciation note on Instagram, encouraging audiences to watch the film. He wrote, "Please do yourself a favour - go watch the best film of the year! #SitaareZameenPar is not just a movie, it's an experience. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry - and by the time it ends, it leaves you a better human being. The true 'sitaares' of this film are the children - absolutely phenomenal performances that steal your heart and never let go."

Riteish also praised Aamir Khan's performance, writing, "Aamir Khan once again proves why he's one of the finest actors this country has ever seen. His performance is deeply layered, incredibly nuanced, and profoundly moving."

Speaking about Genelia, he added, "@geneliad is pure magic on screen. She lights up every frame with her presence - her eyes say everything, and I say this not just as a husband, but as a genuine fan of her craft."

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Genelia opposite Aamir Khan, released in theatres on June 20, 2025. The film has been lauded for its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

