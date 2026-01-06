Can't Erase My Dad's Name: Riteish Deshmukh On BJP Leader's Remarks

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday apologised for his remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh, after an emotional response from the former chief minister's son and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.

“I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched,” the 47-year-old actor said in a video statement on social media, a day after the BJP leader said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

Addressing party workers, Chavan on Monday said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)." The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

Such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy, the party said.

Facing flak over his remarks, Chavan on Tuesday said they were not politically motivated, and apologised to the late leader's son if his comments had caused any hurt.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's son and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh condemned Chavan's comments, saying his father's memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect. “This is not Maharashtra's culture. I condemn Chavan's remarks,” Amit said.

Asked about his controversial remarks, Chavan on Tuesday said, "Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur)." "Vilasrao Deshmukh was a big leader and served as chief minister. But if the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically," the BJP leader told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, hailed from Latur and is remembered for his contribution to the development of the region. He passed away in 2012 after a prolonged illness.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the late leader's contribution to Maharashtra is enormous.

"Vilasrao Deshmukh was a stalwart. It seems the BJP state chief (Chavan) has also become arrogant in politics, which is very wrong and dangerous. We condemn this statement of the BJP chief," he said.

