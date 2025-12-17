Genelia D'Souza Shares A Heartfelt Note On Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday: 'Everyone Wonders How We Are So Happy'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples in tinseltown. They always appear "inseparable yet happy", and that makes people wonder, as Genelia mentioned in her birthday post for Riteish.

Genelia shared a loved-up post for Riteish's 47th birthday today.

Sharing a series of black-and-white pictures, she wrote: "I know everyone who knows us wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years. But the truth is it's all YOU."

She continued: "You are love. You are grace. You make me laugh, and even if I cry, you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection, and everyone feels they matter when they are in your company. For me, I have you 24/7-just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold."

"I will celebrate you every day, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday, my heartbeat. You have my heart-just keep it safe with you," concluded Genelia.

When Riteish Deshmukh Turned Cheerleader For Genelia

Earlier this year, Riteish Deshmukh expressed his happiness over the positive response to his wife Genelia Deshmukh's last release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which had opened to positive reviews and strong box office numbers.

Riteish had shared a family photo on social media, featuring himself, Genelia and their children, along with a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #SitaareZameenPar..... happy & a proud husband..... congratulations Baiko @geneliad."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child, Rahyl, in 2016.