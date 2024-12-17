Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Wish For "Gorgeous Man" Riteish Deshmukh: "He's Taken"

Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Genelia D'Souza shared a loved-up post wishing her husband happy birthday. She shared mushy pictures from last night's celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken. And all mine. Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd. Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds." Take a look:

Celebrations for Riteish Deshmukh's birthday began last night. Riteish-Genelia's close friends Shabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Chaudhary-Samita Bangargi, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh attended the birthday bash. Genelia matched a checkered shirt with black skirt for the night. Riteish Deshmukh wore a pyjama suit. Take a look at the pictures here:

In a recent interview, when asked if Riteish ever played any prank on her, Genelia recalled an incident from their dating period. "When we were dating each other, it was April Fool's Day, and he sends me a message saying, 'We're done', and he's gone off to sleep. He used to sleep really late, and I used to sleep early. He sent me this at around 1 in the night and has fallen asleep. I read it at 2:30 in the morning, and I am depressed. 'What went wrong? What is this cheek and audacity?," Genelia said in a chat with Shreya Godhawat.

The actress added, "I have made myself miserable till 9 in the morning. He has woken up, not remembering that he's done that. So, he's woken up and called me, 'Hi, what's up?' And I'm like fully, 'I don't think we should talk, I don't want to talk to you'. He said, 'Why, what went wrong?'

"And I said, 'What went wrong! Are you actually behaving like nothing went wrong?'" When Genelia reminded him about the message, Riteish remembered and explained that he only did it because it was April Fool's Day. "I said, 'Who jokes about something like that?'" she added.

On the work front, Genelia D'Souza will next be seen in R S Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled to release on 25 December 2024. Riteish Deshmukh will next appear in Rajkumar Gupta's Raid 2, which will hit theatres on February 21, 2025.