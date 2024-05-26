Riteish Deshmukh And Fam's Tribute To Vilasrao Deshmukh On His Birth Anniversary

Image shared by Ritiesh Deshmukh. (courtesy: RiteishDeshmukh)

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh along with their two sons paid respects to Riteish Deshmukh's late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 79th birth anniversary. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were joined by their extended family members on this occasion. Sharing the pictures, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday Pappa." FYI, Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served as two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succumbed to multiple organ failure on August 14, 2012. In the comments section, Suniel Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana showed their respects. Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh never fails to make his loved ones feel special. On his elder son Riaan's 9th birthday, Riteish shared a heartwarming picture with his son and said, "Every passing year, you are outgrowing my arms, but I still hold on to every bit of you till I can. Am extremely proud of the little man you are growing up to be. Love itself isn't enough to describe how much I love you. Happy Birthday, my darling Riaan... Baba loves you very, very much." Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a special family picture to mark his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh's birthday. In the picture, the family of five look adorable in ethnic ensembles. Along with the picture, Riteish wrote, "Aai Love You !!! ... You are our life. #happybirthday." Take a look:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in February 2012. The couple welcomed Riaan in 2014, and Rahyl, in 2016. Riteish Deshmukh is known for movies like Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, to name a few.