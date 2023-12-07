Genelia D'Souza And Mom Jeanette In Riteish Deshmukh's 'Too Much Beauty' Throwback

Riteish shared this image. (courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh)

It's Genelia D'Souza's mother Jeanette D'Souza's birthday. On this special occasion, Genelia's husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared a priceless picture from their wedding album. In the pic, which is from the couple's church wedding, Genelia and Jeanette are seen sitting inside a car. Sharing the photo, Riteish wrote, “Too much beauty in one frame!!!! Happy Birthday, Mom… thank you for always being there for us. I wish you unlimited happiness, abundance of love, great health, and a long life.” Responding to the picture, Jeanette D'Souza expressed her gratitude and said, “Thank you, Rajabeta so much…You are always there when I need you.”

Riteish Deshmukh never fails to make his loved ones feel special. On his elder son Riaan's 9th birthday, Riteish shared a heartwarming picture with his son and said, “Every passing year, you are outgrowing my arms, but I still hold on to every bit of you till I can. Am extremely proud of the little man you are growing up to be. Love itself isn't enough to describe how much I love you. Happy Birthday, my darling Riaan… Baba loves you very, very much.”

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a special family picture to mark his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh's birthday. In the picture, the family of five look adorable in ethnic ensembles. Along with the picture, Riteish wrote, “Aai Love You !!! … You are our life. #happybirthday.”

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in February 2012. The couple welcomed Riaan in 2014, and Rahyl, in 2016.