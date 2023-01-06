Ved Box Office Collection Week 1: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza's Film Earns Rs 20 Crore

A still from Ved. (courtesy: riteishd)

Ritiesh Deshmukh's Marathi film Ved has been accepted by the audience with open arms. It is also the actor's directorial debut and features Riteish alongside his wife and actress Genelia D'Souza. Ved is a remake of the Telugu film Majili. Now as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ved has made over Rs 20 crore in the first week of its release. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, the expert said: “#Marathi film #Ved is FANTASTIC in Week 1… The wonderful performance on weekdays [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu HIGHER than Fri] is an eye-opener… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 20.67 cr.” Fans have also praised the film in response to this tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here:

#Marathi film #Ved is FANTASTIC in Week 1… The wonderful performance on weekdays [Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu HIGHER than Fri] is an eye-opener… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 20.67 cr. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jXQ5CfcWuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh announced the film several months ago with a social media post, requesting fans for their blessings. Sharing a poster of the film, he said, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.”





Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut is also Genelia's Marathi acting debut. Ved also featured a cameo appearance by Salman Khan in a promotional song.

Majili, on which Ved is based, featured former couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.