Salman Khan's Gift To Riteish Deshmukh On His Birthday - A Cameo In Ved

Riteish Deshmukh and Salman in a still from the video. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

On Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, Salman Khan gave him the best birthday gift – a special cameo in his directorial debut Ved. The Dabangg star, on Saturday, wished Riteish by unveiling a teaser of the song Ved Lavlay from his upcoming Marathi film. In the song, Salman Khan is seen dancing with the birthday boy. The teaser introduces Salman in style: “Bhau (brother) is back.” A look at the hook step of Ved Lavlay and you will agree that it will be a trend in the coming days. Wearing a checkered shirt atop a tee, Salman's swag is unmissable in the teaser. In the caption, the actor wished Riteish and wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe (it's brother's birthday), Riteish. Gift to banta hai (a gift is mandatory). Enjoy. Ved Lavlay…Ved 30 December.”

See Salman Khan's birthday wish for Riteish Deshmukh here:

Salman Khan wasn't the only one who made Riteish Deshmukh's day extra special. The sweetest wish came from his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza. She compiled the best videos of Riteish having the time of his life, giggling, and laughing his heart out in the company of his wife and friends. She accompanied the clip with an equally adorable caption. It read, “Dear Ved, I love you because I love you. And also because it would simply be impossible not to love you. I love you without a calculation, a reason- good or bad. I love you so much that if I had to choose between loving you and breathing. I would use my last breath to tell you that I love you. Thank you for being mine. Never sharing you, never letting you go.” Genelia, in her birthday post for her husband, also added, “Happy birthday, my dearest Riteish. Special year with new ventures. Your time to shine on. Your time to conquer.”





Ved, produced by Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, will release in theatres on December 30.