Ved Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh's Directing Debut Is Anything But A Simple Love Story

Riteish Deshmukh in Ved. (courtesy: riteishd)

After impressing cinema lovers for years with his acting skills, Riteish Deshmukh has turned director with the Marathi film Ved. Riteish is also seen in the lead role alongside his wife Genelia. Now, the actor has shared the teaser of the film and by the looks of it Ved is anything but a simple love story. The teaser shows Riteish with a sombre and weather-beaten look on his way fighting and walking on the streets of Mumbai. The teaser ends with a clip of Genelia – dressed in simple Indian clothes – stepping out of the car with an umbrella as it rains. Sharing the video, Ritesh wrote a note in Marathi that translates to, “The beginning of a new journey is doing. My first step in directing. A little eagerness in the mind...A little fear...But very crazy. Hope you like it. May there be blessings and love. #Ved30Dec.” He also added, “Madness from my heart to yours - presenting ‘VED' - my first directorial Marathi film.”

Fans have praised the teaser, with many users pointing out the similarities between the premise and scenes of Ved to the Telugu film Majili, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. One fan asked, “Is this a remake of Majili?” Another wrote, “Agar ye Majili movie remake hai to bhi hit hogi pakka qki in dono ki jodi ko sab log serious role mei dekhna chahte hai…[Even if this movie is a remake of Majili, it will be a hit because people what to see this couple in serious roles].”

Riteish Deshmukh announced the film several months ago with a social media post. Sharing a poster, he said, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.”

Ved also marks Genelia D'Souza's debut film in Marathi. Sharing the happy news, she said, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all…Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you because films are always a journey and we would love it if you could be on this journey with us…Ved (Madness).

In addition to acting in the film, Ved is also being bankrolled by Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's production house, Mumbai Film Company.