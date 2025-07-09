Guru Purnima 2025: Date, Significance, And Timings

Guru Purnima 2025: This year, the spiritual observance of Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday, July 10, corresponding to the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. The Purnima tithi begins at 1:36 AM on July 10 and ends at 2:06 AM on July 11. Moonrise is expected at approximately 7:19 PM on July 11.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is held in reverence across Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities in India, Nepal, Bhutan, and beyond. It commemorates the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, revered as the compiler of the Vedas and author of the Mahabharata, whose spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru (original teacher) continues to shape these traditions.

For Buddhists, the day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath, initiating the formation of the Sangha and spreading the Dharma. In Jainism, it celebrates Lord Mahavira's appointment of Gautam Swami as his first disciple.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Honoring Gurus: Guru Purnima is a day to express gratitude to gurus, teachers, and mentors who remove darkness and guide us toward knowledge and truth.

Spiritual Growth: It's an opportunity for spiritual reflection, introspection, and self-inquiry.

Cultural Significance: Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, highlighting the importance of gurus in different traditions.

Ways to Celebrate Guru Purnima

Seek Blessings: Touch the feet of parents, elder siblings, and gurus to seek their blessings.

Offer Prayers: Worship Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and knowledge.

Rituals: Perform puja, chant mantras, and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to gurus.

Satsang and Bhajan: Participate in spiritual discourses and group singing of devotional songs.

Beyond religious rites, the legacy of spiritual mentorship is recognised worldwide. Indian-origin scholars Arvind Sharma and Ramesh Rao will receive INDICA's "Grateful2Gurus" award on July 10 for preserving Dharmic knowledge traditions.

As full moonlight baths the sky on July 10 and 11, devotees reflect on the guru-shishya parampara, the timeless tradition of imparting wisdom, and reaffirm their gratitude to teachers, mentors, and guides who illuminate our paths.