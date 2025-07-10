PM Modi, Top Leaders Greet Nation On Guru Purnima With Warm Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to expressing reverence for spiritual and academic mentors.

The day, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, honours the pivotal role played by gurus in guiding individuals from ignorance to enlightenment.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Guru Purnima."

सभी देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Guru Purnima. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted citizens on the auspicious day, highlighting the enduring significance of the guru-disciple bond in Indian culture.

गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर सभी गुरुजनों को नमन करता हूँ।



भारतीय संस्कृति में गुरु-शिष्य का संबंध शिक्षा-दीक्षा के साथ ही आजीवन मार्गदर्शन का माध्यम भी होता है। हमारे इतिहास में गुरुओं ने सदैव शिष्यों में नैतिक मूल्य, ज्ञान, आचरण, संस्कृति तथा मातृभूमि के प्रति निष्ठा का भाव… pic.twitter.com/HgAfsyOu0l — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2025

"On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my respects to all teachers. In Indian culture, the guru-disciple relationship is not only a medium of education and initiation but also a lifelong guide," he wrote on X.

"Throughout our history, gurus have always worked to instil moral values, knowledge, conduct, culture, and a sense of loyalty towards the motherland in their disciples. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to all teachers contributing to nation-building," Mr Shah added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings and reflected on the spiritual importance of the day.

"By the grace of the Guru, the disciple progresses from ignorance to self-realisation, from darkness to light," he posted on X.

गुरु की कृपा से ही शिष्य अज्ञान से आत्मबोध, अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर अग्रसर होता है।



शिष्य के व्यक्तित्व को संस्कार, सेवा और सत्य की भावना से गढ़ते हुए उसे जीवन के उच्चतम आदर्शों से जोड़ने वाले महान गुरुजनों को गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर सादर नमन! pic.twitter.com/Ttg9O8nym1 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2025

"With heartfelt reverence, we honour the great Gurus who shape the disciple's personality with values, service, and truth, connecting them to the highest ideals of life on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima!" he added.

Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute at the 'samadhis' of his revered gurus, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath.

Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, marking the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas.

Across the country, the day is being observed with spiritual activities, including Guru puja, prayers, and teachings. Devotees are visiting temples to offer their prayers and express gratitude to their spiritual and academic mentors for their guidance and wisdom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)