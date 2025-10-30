Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, Importance, And Gurpurab Rituals To Know

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Guru Parv, is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith. His teachings on compassion, harmony, and truth continue to inspire millions around the world. The day is observed with deep devotion, marked by illuminated gurudwaras, soulful kirtans, early morning processions, and community service through langar (free meals).

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date And Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This year marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Celebrated on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month, it holds great religious significance in both Sikh and Hindu traditions.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Birth, Childhood, and Early Teachings

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 CE in the village of Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan. His parents were Mehta Kalu Chand and Mata Tripta Devi. From an early age, Guru Nanak displayed a deep spiritual inclination and rejected societal divisions based on caste or religious rituals. Through his teachings, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught equality, love, selfless service, and worship of one God. His message wasn't religious, though, and is still deeply relevant even today.

One of his most well-known teachings: "Ek Onkar Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair" means:

"There is one God. His name is Truth. He is the Creator, Fearless and without hatred."

How Guru Nanak Jayanti Is Observed Across the World

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations begin two days prior with the Akhand Path, a 48-hour nonstop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib. On the festival day, devotees join Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions with devotional hymns, followed by Nagar Kirtans, where the Guru Granth Sahib is carried in a decorated palki, accompanied by singing and martial art displays like Gatka. Gurudwaras are lit up with flowers and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. The Langar (community kitchen) serves free meals all day, reflecting Guru Nanak's teachings of seva (selfless service) and equality. The day includes kirtans, ardaas (prayers), and spiritual discourses. Celebrations conclude with evening prayers and candlelight devotion, as hymns fill the air.