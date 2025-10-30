Jackie Shroff Cooks Cholai Ka Saag And Dahi Bhaat For Farah Khan. Recipe Inside

When filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Jackie Shroff's lush farmhouse near Pune, she didn't just get a glimpse of his famously green lifestyle - she also got treated to a wholesome, home-cooked meal by the actor himself. Known for his love for plants and organic living, Jackie Shroff welcomed Farah with a simple, earthy spread that reflected his personality - comforting, humble, and rooted in tradition.

A Visit To Jackie Shroff's "Green Farmhouse"

Farah Khan, who, along with her cook Dilip, has turned Fun With Farah Khan into a delightful peek into celebrity kitchens, made her way to Shroff's farmhouse tucked away from the chaos of Mumbai. "It's a green farmhouse," Farah described, perfectly summing up the actor's eco-conscious space surrounded by nature.

As seen in the YouTube video, the trio - Farah, Dilip, and Jackie - headed to his rustic open kitchen. There, Jackie Shroff took charge and began cooking some of his favourite dishes - Cholai Ka Saag, Baigan Bharta, and Dahi Bhaat. His kitchen, much like his persona, was refreshingly simple and organic, with clay pots, fresh ingredients, and the aroma of slow-cooked comfort food filling the air.

Simple, Wholesome Cooking - The Jackie Shroff Way

Jackie Shroff's approach to food mirrors his grounded lifestyle. From chopping onions to pounding ginger and garlic by hand, he embraces every step of cooking. There's no trace of excess - no lavish spreads, no heavy gravies - just honest, hearty food made with love and locally grown produce.

Recipe: Jackie Shroff-Style Dahi Bhaat (Curd Rice)

Jackie's version of Dahi Bhaat (curd rice) is all about simplicity and earthy flavour. Here's how to make it at home:

Cook rice and let it cool completely.

Transfer the rice to an earthen pot and pour in a bit of warm milk.

Smash an onion and add it to the pot along with a slit green chilli.

Cover it and leave it overnight. By morning, you'll have naturally fermented curd rice.

For the finishing touch, prepare a tadka (tempering) with oil and spices, add salt, and mix it in before serving.

Recipe: Jackie Shroff-Style Cholai Ka Saag (Amaranth Bhaji)

To recreate his Cholai Ka Saag - a dish packed with greens and nutrients - follow these steps:

Crush green and red amaranth leaves along with moringa and dill leaves.

In a mortar and pestle, pound fresh ginger and garlic into a coarse paste.

In an earthen pot, heat oil and ghee, then add onions, curry leaves, coarse salt, and the ginger-garlic paste.

Mix in the crushed greens, then add chopped tomatoes in the centre and cook till everything blends beautifully.

Stir occasionally until the saag is cooked through, and serve warm.

Farah Khan's visit wasn't just about a celebrity kitchen tour - it was a reminder of how soulful simplicity can be. In Jackie Shroff's world, food is not about extravagance but about connection - with the soil, the ingredients, and the people you share it with.