While the details of Trump-Xi meet are not out yet, a deal on rare earths is expected to be struck between the two world leaders.



A strategic field dominated by China that is essential for manufacturing in defence, automobiles and consumer electronics, the topic of rare earths is expected to occupy a central role in negotiations.



Beijing imposed sweeping export controls on the materials and related technology this month.

Trump swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs of 100 per cent on all Chinese goods, originally due to come into effect on Saturday.

The move threatened to kick off another tit-for-tat trade war spiral.

Trump has since softened his rhetoric, saying such a tariff level is "not sustainable".