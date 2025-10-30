Trump, Xi Meet Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in a high-stakes summit, their first face-to-face encounter in six years, and the first since Trump began his second term in office.
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, came amid the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washingon.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Meeting LIVE Updates:
Trump Xi Meeting LIVE: A Discussion On Rare Earths
While the details of Trump-Xi meet are not out yet, a deal on rare earths is expected to be struck between the two world leaders.
A strategic field dominated by China that is essential for manufacturing in defence, automobiles and consumer electronics, the topic of rare earths is expected to occupy a central role in negotiations.
Beijing imposed sweeping export controls on the materials and related technology this month.
Trump swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs of 100 per cent on all Chinese goods, originally due to come into effect on Saturday.
The move threatened to kick off another tit-for-tat trade war spiral.
Trump has since softened his rhetoric, saying such a tariff level is "not sustainable".
What Trump Did Minutes Before Meeting Xi In South Korea
US President Donald Trump, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, said he has instructed the Department of Defense to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump said on Truth Social, ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea.
"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," Trump noted.
China, US Must 'Jointly Shoulder' Responsibility As Great Powers: Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday told US counterpart Donald Trump that while the two countries did not always see eye to eye, they should strive to be "partners and friends".
"China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world," Xi said as talks kicked off in South Korea's Busan.
"Will Have Fantastic Ties": Trump To Xi As Both Meet Amid Major Trade Tensions
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will have a "fantastic relationship" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders met face-to-face after six years in South Korea amid major tensions between the two countries.
"It's a great honor... I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time - and it's an honor to have you with us," he said.
Trump Xi Meet LIVE | US, China Should Be Partners And Friends: Xi
Trump Xi Meet LIVE: Trump Expects 'Successful' Talks With Xi In South Korea
Trump Xi Meet, First In 6 Years, Shake Hands
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet Face-To-Face In South Korea After 6 Years Amid Trade War
Officials from both sides said earlier this week that they had reached a "consensus to address their respective concerns." Negotiators confirmed that a "framework" agreement had been established ahead of the meeting. Speaking optimistically, Trump said he expected a "great outcome for the world."