Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet Face-To-Face In South Korea After 6 Years Amid Trade War

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met today in a high-stakes summit, their first face-to-face encounter in six years, and the first since Trump began his second term in office.

Trump said Thursday he expected a "very successful meeting" with "tough negotiator" Xi Jinping as they met in the South Korean city of Busan.

Meanwhile, Xi told Trump it was "great to see" him ahead of talks expected to hash out a truce in the two countries' blistering trade war.

Officials from both sides said earlier this week that they had reached a "consensus to address their respective concerns." Negotiators confirmed that a "framework" agreement had been established ahead of the meeting. Speaking optimistically, Trump said he expected a "great outcome for the world."

Tariffs And Rare Earths On Table As Trump Met Xi

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, from trade tensions to technology and critical minerals. A major focus will be on rare earth minerals, which are essential for manufacturing everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to fighter jets and drones. China, which dominates the global supply, had recently announced an expansion of export restrictions on these materials in response to Washington's decision to place several Chinese companies on a trade blacklist.

For the US, gaining greater access to China's rare earth supplies remains a top priority. Trump is also expected to push for a final deal to transfer ownership of TikTok to a US entity and to secure renewed Chinese purchases of American soybeans, a move aimed at helping US farmers, a crucial part of Trump's political base.

Beijing, in turn, is likely to seek eased restrictions on access to advanced computer chips, the removal of fentanyl-related tariffs, and adjustments to port fees.

Trump Vowed No New Tariffs, Xi Called For 'Win-Win' Trade Ties In 2019 Talks

At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Xi Jinping met with Donald Trump to present China's position on key issues shaping China-US relations and to exchange views on major global challenges.

President Xi reflected on the 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, noting that both nations had benefited from cooperation and suffered from confrontation. He stressed that dialogue and collaboration were preferable to friction and conflict, as China and the US had deeply intertwined interests and broad areas of cooperation. Xi said the two nations should avoid falling into so-called traps of conflict and instead work toward mutual progress and development.

He also emphasised that China would firmly safeguard its core interests on matters concerning its sovereignty and national dignity.

President Trump, in turn, said he valued his good relationship with President Xi and believed it was important for both leaders to maintain close communication. He reaffirmed that the United States attached great importance to its relationship with China, harbored no hostility toward it, and remained willing to strengthen cooperation.

Regarding trade and economic tensions, President Xi had emphasised that the foundation of China-US trade relations lay in mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. He said both sides would ultimately need to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. President Trump agreed, saying disputes in areas such as trade and the economy should be properly managed and assured that the US would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese exports.

