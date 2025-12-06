"Ask Me This On 31st": S Jaishankar On His New Year's Resolution For 2026

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has shared his New Year's resolution for 2026. He was asked about his top resolution for 2026, and whether it involved “a certain DJT,” a reference to US President Donald Trump.

Jaishankar, while speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the HT Leadership Summit on December 6, said that the question had momentarily thrown him off.

“It isn't six weeks yet,” he replied, pointing out how swiftly diplomatic realities can shift.

“Ask me this on the 31st," he said. “At the pace the world is moving, the new year is still far away,” Jaishankar added.

In a lighter vein, Jaishankar was asked if Trump's actions in the US ever kept him awake at night.

Jaishankar assured viewers that it was not the case. He went on to recount an anecdote about monitoring developments in the United States, often waking in the middle of the night to check the latest news from Washington, DC.

Asked whether Trump was responsible for his disrupted sleep, Jaishankar dismissed the notion. “He's not, I assure you. I've always had this habit of being awake and sleeping well at the same time. One part of you sleeps, one part stays alert. Most of the people I work with aren't in my time zone, so something is always happening somewhere. You learn to build that into your life,” he said.

During the interview, Jaishankar also highlighted that the world has recently undergone many changes. These include challenges to globalisation, shifts in the Middle East and changing US influence.

Jaishankar said that capability is key to navigating unforeseen contingencies.

“...You know the world will change around us because often people expect you know clarity and uh uh it's like if we are going to be able to change things we are going to have to do it very carefully and then if you are going to do it very carefully and then if you only please so and so person if you only did such and such a thing it doesn't it's so today you know so intricate and often so contradictory that the safest thing to bet on is capability if you have capability you can handle contingencies because there will be contingencies there will be unforeseen circumstances,” he said.