Not Asking For Ceasefire Or Negotiations With US: Iran Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the Islamic Republic was neither asking for a ceasefire nor negotiations with the US, adding that Iran had no plans to close the Strait of Hormuz for now.

"We are not asking for a ceasefire. We don't see any reason why we should negotiate with the US... We negotiated with them twice, and every time they attacked us in the middle of negotiations," Araghchi told NBC News.

Speaking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said: "We have no intention to close it right now, but as the war continues we will consider every scenario."

