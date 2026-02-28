'Israel First Means America Last': Iran Vows To Teach 'Aggressors A Lesson'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi slammed the joint United States and Israeli strikes on Tehran, calling the operation unlawful and accusing Washington of abandoning diplomacy even as negotiations were underway.

“Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate. Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First', which always means 'America Last'. Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve,” Araghchi wrote on X.

His remarks came hours after Israel, backed by the United States, launched what it pre-emptive military operation against Iranian targets, triggering missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.

Tehran Says Attack Undermined Diplomacy

In a separate statement released in English, Iran's foreign ministry described the strikes as “criminal military aggression” carried out while diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington were still ongoing.

“The renewed military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran is being committed while Iran and the United States were in the midst of a diplomatic process,” the ministry said, referring to nuclear talks that had continued until recently.

“Now the Iranian people are proud that they did everything necessary to prevent war. Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military aggression.”

The ministry added that Iran had prepared both for negotiations and for defence.

“Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defence. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority.”

The foreign ministry called on the United Nations and the international community to “firmly condemn this act of aggression and take urgent and collective action to confront it, which has undoubtedly exposed the peace and security of the region and the world to an unprecedented threat.”

Missile Exchanges Follow Strike

The Pentagon named the operation targeting Tehran “Operation Epic Fury”. Israel claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the strikes.

Iran responded by launching a “barrage of missiles” toward Israel.

Emergency sirens sounded in Bahrain following a missile threat targeting the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, according to the country's interior ministry.

Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, cities that host American military personnel and facilities.

Qatar said it intercepted incoming attacks successfully, saying, “No damage has been reported, according to the initial field assessment. No casualties or material damage were recorded in residential areas.”

US President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” following the strikes, saying the objective was to “defend the American people by removing imminent threats from Iran”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint operation aimed to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran and could “create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.”