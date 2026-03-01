"Lost Some Commanders, But...": Iran Defiant, Says "No Victory For Other Side"

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a show of defiance today, said the country has already replaced the top military commander it has lost and underscored that the war would not bring "any good result for the other side".

"we lost some commanders, top-ranking military commanders, but they were immediately replaced because everything is very well established in Iran... There is no victory in this war, and they have not been able to achieve their targets and they cannot achieve their targets in the coming days. As long as they continue, they cannot achieve," he added.

Araghchi's claim came a day after air strikes by the US and Israel targeted a meeting which was also being attended by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian state media had reported that at least four top-tier military and security leaders were killed alongside along with Khamenei.

His reiteration came as US President Donald Trump and the Oman's foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi claimed that Iran is ready to de-escalate.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Trump claimed that the new Iran leadership "wants to talk to the US". He said he has agreed to talk to the new Iran leadership. "Iran should have made a deal... They should have done it sooner," he insisted.

Shortly after, though, he declared on Truth Social that the US has sunk nine ships of Iranian naval fleet and will go after the rest. "They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!" he added.

Oman's foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi said he received a telephone call from Araqchi, who conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran's position calling for peace, noting that the Israeli-American attack on his country had exacerbated the tension and panic in the region, and emphasizing the Iranian side's openness to any serious efforts that contribute to halting the escalation and restoring stability.

Araqchi, he added, expressed his country's appreciation for the Sultanate of Oman's constructive role and its ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing the current crisis and returning to the path of dialogue and negotiation.

In a post on X, the Iranian foreign minister blamed President Trump for the current situation.

"A deal was within reach. We left Geneva with understanding that we'd seal a deal next time we meet. Those who wanted to spoil diplomacy succeeded in their mission. But it was Mr. Trump, yet again, who ultimately ordered bombing of the negotiating table," the post read.

Then, in another post, he added: "We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when-and how-war will end."