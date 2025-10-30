"Will Have Fantastic Ties": Trump Meets Xi Jinping Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will have a "fantastic relationship" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders met face-to-face after six years in South Korea amid major tensions between the two countries.

"It's a great honor... I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time - and it's an honor to have you with us," he said.

Trump also praised Chinese President as “a great leader of a great country” and said the two sides had “already agreed to a lot of things.”

"We've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it's an honour to have you with us," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Xi told Donald Trump that while the two countries did not always see eye to eye, they should strive to be "partners and friends."

"China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world," Xi said.

Officials from both sides said earlier this week that they had reached a "consensus to address their respective concerns." Negotiators confirmed that a "framework" agreement had been established ahead of the meeting. Speaking optimistically, Trump said he expected a "great outcome for the world."

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, from trade tensions to technology and critical minerals. A major focus will be on rare earth minerals, which are essential for manufacturing everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to fighter jets and drones. China, which dominates the global supply, had recently announced an expansion of export restrictions on these materials in response to Washington's decision to place several Chinese companies on a trade blacklist.

The two leaders met after a gap of six years, having last held talks in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. At that meeting, discussions on trade and economic tensions took centre stage. President Xi had stressed that the cornerstone of China-US trade relations was mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, adding that both countries would need to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. President Trump had agreed, saying disputes in areas such as trade and the economy should be properly managed, and assured that the United States would not impose any additional tariffs on Chinese exports.