'I Do Wish': JD Vance Hopes His Hindu-Raised Wife Converts To Christianity

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he hopes his Hindu-raised wife, Usha Vance, will one day be "moved" by the Catholic Church and embrace Christianity while addressing a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday.

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," Vance said when asked whether Usha would eventually "come to Christ".

He added that his wife's faith "doesn't cause a problem" for him.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith



Vance's 8-year-old did his first Communion "about a year ago," and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school



"Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

"But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love," Vance said.

The Republican leader converted to Catholicism in 2019 and said that when he met his wife, he considered himself an agnostic or an atheist. However, their children have been raised Christian, and they even attend a Christian school.

Making 'faith' a significant part of his remarks, Vance said, "I make no apologies for thinking that Christian values are an important foundation of this country," he said while answering a question about the separation of church and state. "Anybody who's telling you their view is neutral likely has an agenda to sell you. And I'm at least honest about the fact that I think the Christian foundation of this country is a good thing."

This comes amid the rising debate around H-1B visas, of which Indians, as a group, are the largest recipients. Owing to this, there has been a rise in anti-Indian racism and hate speech with calls for deportation of Indians.

After Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence and the first Hindu to be elected in the US Congress posted greetings for those celebrating Diwali on X, users started posting comments such as "Diwali is un-American. Move to India", and "Get out of my country".

FBI Director Kash Patel faced similar backlash under his Diwali post. "Seek Jesus. He is the way, the truth and the light," a user wrote. Another said, "Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation".

Vance's answers on the couple's approach to balancing faith, family and personal belief drew applause from the conservative audience.

