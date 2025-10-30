Chargesheet Filed In Dalit Techie Dishonour Killing, Accused Cop Denied Bail

Filing a detailed chargesheet in the dishonour killing of Dalit techie Kavin in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, the Crime Branch-CID (CBCID) has reiterated that the 23-year-old software engineer was hacked to death by his girlfriend's brother.

The accused, Surjith, allegedly attacked Kavin with a sickle because he was against his relationship with his doctor sister.

CBCID chief TS Anbu said the chargesheet names four accused, including Surjith's father Saravanan, who is a police sub-inspector, mother Krishnakumari, who is also a police officer, and a relative, Jaipal. The agency has examined 69 witnesses and filed 37 supporting documents as part of the final report, which was submitted in court on October 22.

The Tirunelveli Additional Sessions Court has also rejected the bail plea of Saravanan for the third time. The judge said Krishnakumari could influence witnesses if her husband was released and could obstruct the ongoing investigation in what it described as an "open and deliberate honour killing".

The court also noted that Kavin's iPhone remains locked with facial recognition, and investigators may need to conduct further digital forensics once it is accessed.

Kavin, a software engineer from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, used to work at a Chennai-based IT firm. He had gone to the hospital in Tirunelveli, where his girlfriend worked as a doctor, for his grandfather's treatment in July. It was there that Surjith allegedly lured Kavin away on a two-wheeler before hacking him to death.

The murder had sparked outrage, with Dalit groups and rights activists demanding justice and strict laws against caste killings.

The Tamil Nadu government also announced plans to bring in a special law against dishonour killings, and a commission is being constituted to study such crimes and recommend preventive measures.