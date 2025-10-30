Bengaluru Ex-CFO's 34-Year-Old Daughter Died. Then Everyone Asked For Bribes

A heartbreaking social media post by a retired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) officer from Bengaluru has moved thousands online after he shared how he was forced to pay bribes at every step while dealing with the death of his only daughter.

The man, identified as K Sivakumar, who introduced himself as the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BPCL, wrote an emotional note on social media platform LinkedIn describing the corruption and apathy he faced while completing official formalities after his 34-year-old daughter, Akshaya, died.

Akshaya, who had worked for 11 years, including eight years at Goldman Sachs, died at home due to a brain hemorrhage on September 18, 2025. She held a B.Tech in Computer Science and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

In his post, which has since been deleted, Sivakumar said he had to pay bribes to almost everyone, from ambulance operators and police officials to staff at the crematorium and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office, just to complete the necessary formalities and get the required documents.

He wrote, "Recently my only child passed away at age 34. The amount of open bribe being asked by ambulance, police for FIR and post-mortem report, crematorium for giving receipts, BBMP office for death certificate."

Sivakumar also detailed how even at the police station, he was forced to pay in cash. "Since the police had to give a copy of the FIR and post mortem report, we met after four days and they openly demanded cash which I paid in the open police station," he added.

"With no empathy to a father who lost his only child. Very sad state. I had money, I paid. What will the poor do," he further wrote.

Sivakumar said that the ambulance driver had demanded Rs 3,000 to transport his daughter's body from a hospital in Kasavanahalli to St. John's Hospital, Koramangala.

He also questioned the lack of compassion shown by police officers. "Do police officials have a family or feeling when they demand money or speak rudely to a person who is already in trauma and in emotional turmoil?" he asked.

The ordeal didn't end there. The family, Sivakumar said, even struggled to get the death certificate from the BBMP. He claimed that he visited the office for five days, only to be told that no one was available because of an ongoing "caste survey." The certificate was eventually issued only after he approached a senior BBMP official, but not before being charged more than the official fee.

Concluding his post, Sivakumar made a heartfelt appeal, writing, "Can Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji (and) Mazumdar - bigwigs with billions of money - save this city?"

After the post went viral and drew widespread outrage, Bengaluru's Whitefield Police took swift action.

"In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar's tweet, one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended. The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances," the police said.