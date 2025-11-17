When A '<i>Janta Darshan</i>' In Madhya Pradesh Turned Into Live Bribe Expose

What began as a routine Janta Darshan at the Morena Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday turned into a stunning, real-time expose of corruption when a young man, seeking approval for a building permit, called a person in front of the mayor, only to have him openly demand bribes and read out an entire "rate list" of officials on the speakerphone.

The incident took place on November 11, when Pankaj Rathore, a resident who had been visiting the Municipal Corporation for several days seeking building permission, approached mayor Sharda Solanki during the public hearing. He alleged that a broker had been repeatedly demanding money in the name of municipal officers.

To prove his claim, Rathore dialled that person in front of the mayor and other officers. The moment the call was put on speaker, he began detailing the bribe amounts allegedly required to "clear" the file, saying, Rs 10,000 for Sharma EE, Rs 4,000 for "someone with a photo", Rs 1,000 for Ajay Parihar and Rs 3,000 for himself. The total demand ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000.

A video of the phone conversation has now surfaced, intensifying the uproar. During the call, Rathore can be heard saying, "My slip has been issued, what should I do now?" The person replied, "Send the file in PDF and pay the money over the phone." He then casually breaks down the alleged bribe-sharing structure.

The conversation stunned everyone in the hall, including the mayor, who immediately ordered action.

Municipal Commissioner Satendra Singh Dhakare confirmed that he had heard the recording and said, "Show-cause notices have been issued to the employees and officers whose names have surfaced," he said. "Action will follow after their responses."

He also added that information is being gathered about the person on the other side of the phone. "The complainant talked to one of his agents. We are also probing on what basis the agent was making such allegations."

Dhakare emphasised that the building permission process is entirely online. "There is no need to visit the Municipal Corporation. One applies through an architect, the fee is generated online, and the permission is issued digitally. As of the date of the complaint, no online application from him was found," he stated. The commissioner said the nature of the complaint "is beyond comprehension", but assured that a full investigation would be conducted.