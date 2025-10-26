Rajasthan Officer's Wife Earns Rs 37.54 Lakh 'Salary' From 2 Firms Without Working

In nearly two years, she never went to either office yet earned Rs 37.54 lakh in 'salary' as an alleged employee of the companies.

The entire matter came to light when a complainant filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court.

Pradyuman Dixit, a joint director in the Department of Information Technology at RajComp Info Services, received illegal payments through his wife, Poonam Dixit, who was falsely shown as employed by two private companies - OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited - that received government tenders.

Acting on the Rajasthan High Court's order on September 6 last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) began a preliminary inquiry on July 3 this year.

In return for passing the tender, Pradyuman directed the companies -OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited - to employ his wife and provide a monthly salary.

The ACB investigation revealed that OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited transferred money to Poonam Dixit's five personal bank accounts between January 2019 and September 2020. The total payment amounted to Rs 37,54,405, described as salary.

Poonam Dixit never visited the two offices during the entire period.

Pradyuman Dixit himself approved his wife's fake attendance reports.

The ACB investigation revealed that Poonam Dixit was receiving salaries from two companies simultaneously. While falsely employed at OrionPro Solutions, she also received payments from Treegen Software Limited under the guise of 'freelancing.'

During this period, both companies also received government tenders.