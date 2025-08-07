Why August's Moon Is Called Sturgeon Moon: Know Its Significance

The Sturgeon Full Moon is a traditional name given to August's full moon. The name represents the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes region of North America during this time of year, according to TimeandDate. The lake sturgeon is a remarkable fish which can live up to 55 years (males) or 150 years (females). It can grow over 2 meters long and weigh around 90 kg.

"The name Sturgeon Moon comes from the giant lake sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain; this native freshwater fish was readily caught during this part of summer and an important food staple for Native Americans who lived in the region. At one time, the lake sturgeon was quite abundant in late summer, though they are rarer today," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Center for Native American Studies stated that it's called the Wild Rice Moon by the Anishinaabe people. According to NASA, it is known as the Green Corn and Grain Moon elsewhere in North America. This full moon is also known as the Corn Moon, Lynx Moon or Lightning Moon in different cultures.

In Hindu traditions, it marks the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Sturgeon Moon 2025 Facts

Sturgeon Moon 2025 Date and Visibility: This year, the Sturgeon Moon will peak on August 9 at 07:54 UTC. The Moon will appear full for about three days, from August 8 to August 10. It will be visible in the eastern sky at sunset and in the western sky before sunrise.

Sturgeon Moon 2025 Planetary Alignment: On August 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear close together in the eastern pre-dawn sky, creating a rare celestial event. The Moon will make a close pass to Saturn and Neptune on August 12, although only Saturn will be visible to the naked eye. Saturn will rise at 9:56 pm (EDT) on August 8 and will be visible in the constellation Pisces.