Salman Khan Shares An Old Clip Of Akshay Kumar. 'Felt So Good Seeing This,' He Writes

A file photo of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Salman Khan recently came across an old video of Akshay Kumar, where his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star can be seen getting teary-eyed over a heartfelt message shared by his sister Alka Bhatia. Salman re-shared the footage on his Instagram Stories on Friday night and called it “truly amazing.” His caption read: “I just came across something that I thought I must share with everyone. God bless you, Akki, truly amazing. Felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working and may god always be with you brother." The clip is from August this year when Akshay Kumar appeared as a special guest on reality show Superstar Singer 2. He was promoting his film Raksha Bandhan.

On the show, an audio message by his sister was played. Alka and expressed her love and admiration for Akshay in Punjabi. An excerpt from it loosely translates to this, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You always stood beside me, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

The audio note was playing alongside a video collage comprising memorable moments of Akshay Kumar with his sister and their family. This made the actor emotional and he was spotted wiping away his tears.

See Salman Khan's Instagram Stories here:

Screenshot of Salman Khan's Instagram story.

Now, watch the full promo clip featuring Akshay Kumar from Superstar Singer 2 here:

Apart from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have also worked together in 2006 film Jaan-E-Mann.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Kick 2 and Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Akshay Kumar has Selfiee, OMG 2 and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru lined up.