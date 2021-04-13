Riteish Deshmukh's Reaction To 'Kahaan Pe Headache Ho Raha Hai?'

Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the video (courtesy riteishd)

Warning. The Deshmukhs are back with another Instagram Reels. This time it is making us ROFL. The clip features Riteish and Genelia who are mouthing lines. It starts with the Riteish trying to soothe his aching forehead. Then, Genelia asks "Kya hua? [what's wrong?]" To which, Riteish says "Yaar, headache ho raha hain [I am having a headache]." A curious Genelia then questions "kaha pe? [where?]." This broke Riteish completely as can be seen on his face. To add to the situation, the song Bhagwan Hai Kaha Re Tu from the film PK starts playing in the background. Fans loved the act but they also questioned Riteish about his shaved eyebrows.

Filmmaker and the couple's close friend, Farah Khan wrote, "Best acting award." Actor-host Maniesh Paul could not control his laughter as he dropped, "Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha." Riteish's social media followers were inquisitive about eyebrows as one of them said, "What happened to your eyebrows bro?" Another curious fan asked, "Literally no one: Me: why is his eyebrow shaved."

If you loved this light-hearted act by Riteish, then there is more in store. The Housefull star keeps refining his comic timing by mouthing funny lines. In a recent video, Riteish mimicked Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal. In the caption, the 42-year-old called them, "Two of my favourites." Riteish added, "Salute their impeccable comic timing."

Rajkummar Rao also became a part of Riteish's funny Instagram Reels at the Filmfare Awards. Riteish is seen mocking his co-host at the event. In the description note, Riteish appreciated the Stree actor saying, "There is nothing this man can't do."

Riteish will be seen next in Housefull 5. He is also working in Nagraj Manjule's film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.