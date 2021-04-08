Filmfare Awards 2021: Riteish Deshmukh's ROFL Acceptance Speech For 'Not Being Nominated'

Riteish Deshmukh in a still from his video (courtesy riteishd)

Highlights Riteish shared a BTS video from the Filmfare Awards

The awards took place in Mumbai on March 27

Riteish hosted the award show along with Rajkummar Rao

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the Filmfare Awards, which were held in Mumbai on March 27. The award show will air on Colors on April 11. Ahead of that, Riteish shared just a glimpse of how much fun he had co-hosting Bollywood's biggest awards night with Rajkummar Rao. Riteish shared the video with the caption: "Acceptance Speech at the Filmfare Awards" and went on to explain it further in the video - "For not being nominated in the Filmfare Best Actor category," he wrote. The little speech that Riteish refers to is actually a bit of lyrics from Snoop Dogg's song I Wanna Thank Me, which goes like this: "Last but not the least, I wanna thank me for believing in me." LOL.

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's video here:

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza often trend for sharing ROFL videos on Instagram. Last month, the couple trended a great deal for sharing an old video from an award show, featuring the two of them and also Preity Zinta. Riteish and Preity can be seen exchanging air kisses, after which they get busy in a conversation in the video. Posting an edited version of the video on Instagram, Genelia wrote captioned: "Wanna know what happened back home?" in which she can be seen beating up Riteish. "This is too funny... Riteish and Genelia. Keep them coming. Love you both," Preity wrote in response.

Coming back to the 66th Filmfare Awards, late actor Irrfan Khan was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in Angrezi Medium. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died last year, was also posthumously nominated for the Best Actor award for his last film Dil Bechara. Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Amitabh Bachchan were also nominated for Best Actor.