Kareena Kapoor's Silver Sabyasachi <i>Saree</i> Sparkled Brighter Than A Million Stars

Kareena Kapoor and sarees are truly a match made in fashion heaven. Every time the actress drapes herself in a six-yard wonder, it is nothing short of iconic – and her latest look is no exception. Currently basking in the glory of her Best Actor win at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in Jaane Jaan, Kareena stole the spotlight with her dazzling attire for the ceremony. She attended the event in a stunning silver sequinned saree by Sabyasachi. Draped traditionally with pleats at the front and the pallu cascading from her shoulder, the saree was paired with a chic satin scoop-neck blouse. The sleeveless, backless design added a modern touch to her classic ensemble.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Looked Like The Chicest Cousin Sister Of The Groom In A Printed Anita Dongre Saree

Kareena Kapoor kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for diamond studs and rings. Her sleek, slicked-back bun added sophistication to her look. For makeup, she chose a dewy base, blush-pink lips and cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, arched brows and a touch of highlighter for a radiant finish. A tiny bindi perfectly rounded off her ethereal appearance.

Kareena Kapoor attended her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony recently in Mumbai. She wore a stunning turquoise saree with gold accents. Her outfit, a hit of the night, caught the paparazzi's attention. The saree, from Anita Dongre's collection, was an Abjini printed georgette saree in green. It featured nature-inspired motifs, gotapatti work, gold sequins and a zardozi border. Kareena paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. The blouse had broad straps, a sweetheart neckline, gold sequins, zardozi embroidery and a hook closure at the back. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her look with a beaded emerald choker. She also wore a matching layered emerald bracelet with gold and pearl embellishments. To complete the outfit, Kareena carried an embroidered potli. For her hair, the star opted for a sleek, centre-parted style. Her glam game featured arched brows, sparkly eyeshadow, sharp kohl-defined eyes with a wing, sculpted cheekbones and a luscious rose lip gloss.

Kareena Kapoor Picked A Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Black Off-Shoulder Skirt Suit From 2002 For Her Starry "Date Night"

Kareena Kapoor's saree-torial looks always inspire desi fashion lovers.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is Sunshine On a Warm Autumn Day In A Yellow Swim Set