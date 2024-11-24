Kareena Kapoor Looked Like The Chicest Cousin Sister Of The Groom In A Printed Anita Dongre <i>Saree</i>

Kareena Kapoor made heads turn as she stepped in for her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony in Mumbai, wearing a gorgeous turquoise saree with the right touch of gold. The Buckingham Murders actress delivered a sure closet hit when it came to her outfit of the night, which couldn't stop the paparazzi from clicking her pictures away to glory.

Kareena Kapoor chose the dazzling darling elder sister in a saree vibe as she dressed up to kick start her cousin Aadar Jain's wedding festivities. She was wearing the Abjini printed georgette saree in green from the shelves of the designer Anita Dongre for the occasion. The six yards wonder that came with a price tag of nearly Rs 1 lakh was the perfect mix of classic and modern. It had nature-inspired print motifs all over the saree adorned with gotapatti, gold sequins and a zardozi border. Kareena teamed this with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured broad straps with zardozi and gold sequins embroidery, a sweetheart neckline, and a hook closure on the back.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr accessorised the look for Kareena with a beaded emerald choker that was detailed with a statement gold jadau pendant, matching layered emerald bracelet with gold and pearl embellishments and her staple wedding solitaire adorned on her ring finger. But that was not all, Kareena carried the perfect white gold embroidered potli as an arm candy to tie the look together.

On the hair and makeup front, Kareena's tresses were styled into a centre-parted salon-style sleek look. As for her makeup celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda added the perfect strokes to Kareena's stunning face obviously highlighting her features and not concealing them, with a radiant glow, arched brows, a wash of sparkly eyeshadow on her lids, a statement sharp kohl defined eyes with a wing, highlighted cheekbones, and a luscious rose lip gloss to finish off the sister of the groom look.

Kareena Kapoor's saree-torial moment was a complete winner at her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony and just enough for you to gather inspiration from it.

