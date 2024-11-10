Kareena Kapoor Is Sunshine On a Warm Autumn Day In A Yellow Swim Set

Kareena Kapoor is a big travel enthusiast; the star loves to spend her free time travelling with family. Recently, a few days ago, Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh, went to the Maldives for a fun family vacation. Sharing the pictures a little late, the actor can be seen chilling at the beach with her family. In the picture, we can see Kareena posing for the camera in a yellow strapless bikini top. The top featured a deep neckline that accentuated her curves fine, and the knot details in the middle of the top added all the glam to the look. The star flaunted her bare face as she posed for the camera. While in another, the star went for a red bikini top as with her signature no-makeup look. Kareena shared a few other selfies with her donning different bikini tops, which looked absolutely stunning on her. The star also shared a picture of her husband, Saif, as he was sitting on the edge of the boat wearing just a pair of orange shorts. Shared her Maldives album, she wrote, “Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband.”

Although the star has kept her private time with family a little lowkey. She has only shared a few pictures till now. In another selfie, the star wished her fan Happy Diwali while adorning a beautiful red kaftan featuring a deep neckline and floral detailing all over it. The star completed her look by teaming it with a matching red cap and pair of sunglasses. She went with a no-makeup look and posed candidly for her fans.

Be it beach days or work days, one can always count on Kareena Kapoor for fashion inspiration.

