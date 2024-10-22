Kareena Kapoor's Festive Glam Makeup And Slicked Bun Can Do The Trick A <i>Diya</i> Can't To Light Up A Diwali Party

Kareena Kapoor has championed the art of mesmerising us with her classic makeup game. From experimenting with her makeup to adding more depth to the classics, it is safe to say that Kareena Kapoor is a true beauty icon. Recently, the actress yet again served us with another chic look eight before Diwali festivities. If you are someone who lives to turn to safe classics, Kareena's latest glam look is all you need to look lit at your next Diwali party. Celebrity makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar posted a video in which the actress was seen flaunting her radiant look like a pro. To match the black and gold silhouette, Kareena opted for her classic glam that consisted of a dewy, nude base paired with flushed cheeks. Her kohl-rimmed eyes with shimmery lids added a festive charm to her look. With nude glossy lips and neat, slicked bun, Kareena's look was made to make heads turn this party season.

Also Read: Take Monday Motivation From Kareena Kapoor And "Workout Anywhere, Anytime" With These 5 No-Equipment Exercises

Kareena Kapoor's makeup look never goes out of style and her effortless approach to beauty always has us taking notes. Recently, the actress channeled her signature nude glam look that seemed right in time for the festive season. She opted for a nude base paired with highlighted cheeks mixed with blush. Kohl-rimmed eyes with brown eyeshadow perfect balanced the look. Her pink-nude matte lip was just the best way to seal the beauty deal right.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Sparkles Brighter Than A Million Stars Put Together In A Corset Manish Malhotra Saree