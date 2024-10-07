Kareena Kapoor Sparkles Brighter Than A Million Stars Put Together In A Corset Manish Malhotra <i>Saree</i>

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Sparkles Brighter Than A Million Stars Put Together In A Corset Manish Malhotra Saree

The festive season arrives when Kareena Kapoor does in a corset saree beaming in glitterati

Kareena Kapoor sparkles more than usual and it is all thanks to her in a corset saree

Kareena Kapoor has rightfully earned the title of the OG fashionista of Bollywood. Her unique sense of style can give fashionistas a run for their money. The actress once again showed her command over the sartorial sector at Singham Again's trailer launch. For the event, she picked out a silver corset saree, stitching ethnic and contemporary elements together. The bodice featured a structured finish embellished with heavy sequin and glitterwork all over. A pallu-like drape went across one shoulder. Scalloped borders encrusted with crystals glistened as brightly as the stars. A crisply-plated petticoat-styled skirt formed a pool of fabric below. With her outfit making the right noise, Kareena accentuated her look with minimal accessories. Diamond studs, a bracelet and statement rings did the job for her. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Was "Bringing In" Her Birthday In Style In A Ravishing Red Off-Shoulder Gown

Kareena Kapoor's penchant for sarees is not a secret. On another page of her saree diaries, she draped herself in a blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree. Scalloped floral embroidery along the piping served the right amount of contrast. Kareena teamed up the six-yard spectacle with a white netted blouse. Intricate pearl work crafted with leaf patterns enhanced her royal appeal. 

Before that, Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a pink sequin saree and declared, “Main apni favourite hoon.” Sharing beautiful pictures, she captured our hearts with her style. The baby pink saree featured silver sequins for a chic dual-toned effect. The star paired it with a wide strap blouse that featured a deep scoop neckline. Diamond danglers added to the sparkle.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor On Self-Care And Embracing Her Age: "I'm 44 And Have Never Felt Better"

