Kareena Kapoor Was 'Bringing In My Birthday' In Style In A Ravishing Red Off-Shoulder Gown

Kareena Looks Ravishing In A Red Off-Shoulder Gown For Her 44th Birthday

44 never looked better, and Kareena Kapoor is proof. Kareena got all dolled up to celebrate her birthday with her impeccable style. Kareena shared a series of pictures on her Instagram looking ravishing in red. In the pictures, she was “Bringing in my birthday” as seen on the caption and her style was fitting for the occasion. The star exuded glamour in a red off-shoulder gown. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit, bodycon silhouette and an off-shoulder neckline. In terms of makeup, Kareena opted for a subtle glam look. She went with blush and highlighter on the cheeks with peach lips ans soft smokey eyes for that extra drama. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, black sling and strappy heels. And in the words of the iconic Poo from K3G, she certainly looked every bit P.H.A.T - pretty, hot and tempting.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor On Self-Care And Embracing Her Age: "I'm 44 And Have Never Felt Better")

Kareena is known for her stunning fashion appearance. In another look, Kareena added vintage glam to her Banarasi saree to prove that they don't make trendsetters like her anymore. She wore a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree by Amit Aggarwal. The saree, reimagined and restored featured intricate micro-pleating and a long drape with an off-shoulder cut held together in a pleated embrace. She added a unique cosmic energy to her look with the crescent moon neckpiece adorned with a pair of statement earrings. For the glam quotient, Kareena went for a gold bronze palette with lots of highlighter, winged eyes and nude lips. She topped her look with a custom-made gold-plated metal bindi. Keeping her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, Kareena looked an absolute goddess.

Be it a birthday or a red-carpet event, Kareena Kapoor's looks are always a step ahead.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's "Shades Of Nude" Inspired Shoot Featured Sequins, Slits And A Sky High Style Quotient)