'Perpetrators Should Be Brought To Justice Without Delay': Quad Leaders On Pahalgam Attack

Foreign ministers of the Quad group - the US, India, Japan, and Australia - issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. The leaders urged that those behind the "reprehensible act" be brought to justice.

"The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and renews our commitment to counterterrorism cooperation. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others," the joint statement read.

They also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and extended wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured.

The statement added, "We call for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."

Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire. According to eyewitnesses, as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space.

The attackers were found to have links with Pakistan-based groups. Following this, India took strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the decades-long Indus Water Treaty.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. Four days later, the two countries reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea.

S Jaishankar at Quad meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' meet at the US Department of State, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and referred to India's recent counterterrorism response, including Operation Sindoor.

"A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated and India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," Mr Jaishankar said.

On Monday, while inaugurating an exhibition titled 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the UN headquarters in US, Mr Jaishankar slammed Pakistan (without naming it) over the terror attack. He said it is imperative to call out terrorism publicly when it is supported by a state against a neighbour and is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism, a strong reference to Pakistan.

He stressed that the pain of the families of the victims of terrorism "is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"Terrorism is one of the gravest threats to humanity. It is the antithesis of everything that the UN stands for - human rights, rules and norms and how nations should conduct their dealings with each other," he said.