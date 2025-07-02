"India Has Right To Defend Against Terrorism": S Jaishankar At Quad Meet

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the US Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting focused on a wide range of regional and global issues, including counterterrorism efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Jaishankar strongly condemned terrorism and referred to India's recent counterterrorism response, including Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated and India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," Mr Jaishankar said.

He also reiterated the broader strategic goals of the Quad. "I am very pleased to be back in DC for the second time this year for Quad's Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and let me begin by saying we are all committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order. The nations of the Indo-Pacific must have the freedom of choice so essential to make the right decisions on development and security," he said.

Highlighting the recent advancements made by the Quad across several sectors, he stated, "In the last few months, we have made significant progress in the Quad's initiatives. They include the maritime domain, logistics, education, and political coordination. We will be discussing that in greater detail."

On structural changes within the Quad, Mr Jaishankar noted, "The working of the Quad has been made more efficient through streamlining the working groups. A more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will help deliver. Quad is about deepening convergence and expanding our common ground. I value our consultations on different dimensions of the Indo-Pacific in that regard. A lot is happening in the world and I hope our exchange of views will be very valuable for all of us."

He also announced India's intention to host the next Quad Summit. "India plans to host the next Quad Summit. We have some proposals on how to make it productive, and sure so do our partners. We will discuss and I am sure we will agree," he said.

"Once again I thank Secretary Rubio for hosting us today and I look forward to our discussions," Mr Jaishankar concluded.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also addressed the meeting, emphasising the strategic relevance of the Indo-Pacific region in the current global context.

"Currently, there is turmoil in the Middle East and Europe. The Indo-Pacific region, where all four countries are located, is the engine of the global economy, accounting for more than half of the world's population. The peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region are essential for the prosperity of the international community. The four countries in the region have an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Iwaya said.

He added, "Today I am looking forward to engaging in the strategic discussions on the current international situation. Additionally, to exchange views on future cooperation that will benefit countries in the region in order to advance the realisation of the free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the member countries to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, while also underlining India's strong stance on counterterrorism and regional development.

