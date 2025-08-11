US Designates Baloch Liberation Army As Foreign Terrorist Organisation

The BLA, also known as the Majeed Brigade, is fighting for an independent Balochistan.
- The US has designated the Baloch Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organisation
- The BLA is also known as the Majeed Brigade
- The group seeks an independent Balochistan province in southwest Pakistan
Washington:
The United States is designating separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organisation, the US Department of State said on Monday.
The BLA, also known as the Majeed Brigade, is fighting for an independent Balochistan, a southwest province in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west.
