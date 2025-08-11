US Designates Baloch Liberation Army As Foreign Terrorist Organisation

The United States is designating separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organisation, the US Department of State said on Monday.

The BLA, also known as the Majeed Brigade, is fighting for an independent Balochistan, a southwest province in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)