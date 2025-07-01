Milind Soman Runs And Cycles From Mumbai To Goa In 5 Days

Actor, model and fitness icon Milind Soman has once again pushed his boundaries by completing a 600-kilometer journey from Mumbai to Goa as part of the 5th edition of The Fit India Run. The 60-year-old covered the distance over 5 days on foot and cycle.

Milind Soman cycled 90 kilometres and ran 21 kilometres each day, starting on June 26 from Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He covered the terrain of Maharashtra's Konkan belt, passing through Pen, Kolad, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and Kankavli, before culminating in Goa on June 30.

He shared a post celebrating the milstone with a caption, "Fit Indian run started today ! 5 days, 600km, Mumbai to Goa made it more fun this time, doing the half iron man distances for running and cycling every day, 90km cycling and 21km running with the best crew @ankita_earthy of course who is doing the running segment with me as well! This kind of challenge is something I do once a year, just to make sure that everything is working properly. Some people tell me it's inspiring them to do better, and to get fitter so they can enjoy life more, so that's the icing on the cake. May every Indian be a Fit Indian, Jai Hind!"

The Fit India Freedom run was an initiative by the Government of India which was launched in 2020 with an aim of encouraging people to make fitness a part of their daily lives. Milind Soman has long been a part of the inititive and has become a source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts.