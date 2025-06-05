Milind Soman Doing Pullups At 59 Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym Now

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Milind Soman shared a video showcasing his pull-up routine in a local park. At 59, he continues to inspire followers with his dedication to fitness and exercise. Soman emphasizes the importance of staying active, regardless of age or schedule.

You've got to hand it to Milind Soman - he doles out some serious fitness inspiration with his every move! No one does fitness better than him at 59. With every post, he always impresses his followers with his extraordinary passion for fitness, whether he is running on the beach or doing a workout with his mom.

In a new post, Soman shared yet another fitspiration video of doing some pull-ups to make sure he gets his daily dose of workout.

Milind Soman Does Pull-Ups

Milind Soman shared a video of himself performing a pull-up variation in the middle of a park. He is doing a hybrid exercise combining pull-ups and leg lifts. It requires controlled movement that can be challenging for beginners. While these are great, they may not be the best option for you if you are just starting your fitness journey. Basic pull-ups are also great for your body.

He captioned the post, "Enjoying the weather! One last farewell pullup while leaving the house 😀 since I have no workout regime, and no gym schedule, any opportunity to get in some movement, even for a few seconds, will be grabbed!!"

Soman regularly posts videos and pictures of his fitness routine, motivating people - his fans and followers - to find the time to exercise even when they're too busy.

The fitness aficionado insists that physical fitness is linked to maintaining the overall health of a person, both mental and physical. No matter the age, you should always stay active with what you think works for you.

How To Perform Pull-Ups

Hold a fixed bar with a comfortable grip and hands slightly further than shoulder-width apart.

Begin to hang from the bar, with your legs suspended and toward your chin-up.

Pull yourself up and down, sticking out your chest.

Keep your core tight, only use your arms and upper body to raise your chin above the bar.

Now, slowly lower yourself until your arms are extended, and repeat.

Benefits Of Pull-Ups

Doing a pull-up is good for your upper body, especially your arms, shoulders, and back muscles. Challenging but worth it, this exercise is believed to improve overall physical health, reduce anxiety, improve cognitive function, improve your overall body strength, and strengthen your arm and shoulder muscles.

So, if you are someone starting your fitness journey, pull-ups can be a good addition to your routine. However, you should always check with a fitness trainer before you get started.