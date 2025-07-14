What Kareena Kapoor Khan Eats For Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner: Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar Reveals Full Diet Plan

The OG diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has long been admired for her style, talent, and confidence. And who can forget the craze of the "size zero figure" - which she introduced in Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2008 film Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a dedicated fan of fitness ever since. Even her weight loss journey - especially after the birth of her two sons, Taimur and Jeh - has been equally inspiring.

It makes her fans wonder what she does to keep herself fit. If you are wondering too, her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar just spilled the beans in an interview with Lallantop.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Follows The Same Diet Since 2009

During the interview, Rujuta Diwekar revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been following the same diet for 18 years now. She gave a breakdown of her routine.

Early morning: Dry fruits like almonds, raisins, or figs

Dry fruits like almonds, raisins, or figs Breakfast: Paratha or poha

Paratha or poha Lunch: Dal and rice or a cheese toast

Dal and rice or a cheese toast Evening snack: Mango/mango milkshake (seasonal)

Mango/mango milkshake (seasonal) Dinner: Khichdi with ghee/pulao for dinner

Rujuta Diwekar pointed out that while Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers rice and dal for lunch on sets, she has roti-sabzi for lunch otherwise. Diwekar also said that Kareena has khichdi with ghee for four to five days a week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Diet Secrets

The Jab We Met actor once joked, "My cook is exhausted because I make him make the same food for 10-15 days. Same dal-rice, dahi (curd)-rice. He is like, 'What am I cooking?' But I can be really happy eating khichdi five times a week. It works. It keeps me happy with a dollop of ghee."

During an interview with The Nod, Kareena Kapoor had also revealed that she has dinner by 6:30 pm and goes to sleep by 9:30 pm every day. "Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Also Does Yoga To Stay Fit And Healthy

While eating a healthy diet is important, yoga has been a constant part of Kareena Kapoor Khan's life. She has pivoted between different forms of exercise, but her love for yoga has remained intact. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "Yoga is a part of my soul, a part of me".

"I have been practising yoga for over 10 years and it feels amazing," she added.

Apart from yoga, she also does Pilates, strength training, and breathing exercises to keep herself fit.

