"Life Has Only Become Better Because Of Her" Milind Soman Opens Up About The Age Gap Between Him And His Wife, Ankita Konwar

As the month of love is here with Valentine's Day, couples are planning adorable surprises for their significant others to make them feel loved and special. The same is true for actor Milind Soman and his athlete wife, Ankita Konwar.

The couple who have been married for a long time believe the idea of love is not just for a day. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the couple discussed their idea of Valentine's Day. Ankita stated, “My idea of Valentine's Day would be any day with Milind, actually”, while Milind adds, “This day came up because people don't bother to show their affection on the other days, but both of us try to do special things for each other all the time”.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Parrot-Green Bodycon Dress And Grey Blazer Is The Colour-Blocking Lesson You Need This Spring

It's been 10 years of togetherness for the couple, which includes seven years of marriage, too. One of the most striking aspects of Milind and Ankita's relationship is their age gap, and the couple openly addresses it. They see the positive aspect of it. “She is 26 years younger than me, so obviously there is a huge difference in the way she thinks and in her upbringing and environment, she grew up in. The ideas that she has are all different and incredible. She is Assamese, and I am Maharashtrian, and we are as different as anything can be. We come from different generations, different parts of the world, different languages and different food habits. Yet the fact that we have managed to find each other and find that space where we merge our thoughts, emotions, and spirits is something very special. I can say that my life has only become better because of her.” Milind stated.

Agreeing with what Milind said, Ankita adds, “When you are young, you don't realise a lot of things and put plans on hold for the future. But when you're with a person with whom you have that age gap, you tend to realise that each moment is special. I can look at life from a point of view filled with only gratitude.”

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Rosy Glow With Glossy Lips Is Enough To Set Winter Makeup Goals