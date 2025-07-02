Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Date Moment Ahead Of <i>Heads Of State</i> Premiere Is Swoon-Worthy

When it comes to beloved celebrity couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one pair that always raises the bar. And the couple loves sharing their love for each other on social media.

In a cute Instagram post, Nick Jonas shared a fun moment with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra on the streets of London, ahead of the premiere of Heads of State. He is seen dancing to Camila Cabello's Bam Bam as he introduces Priyanka to the camera and then ends it with a sweet hug and a romantic dance moment.

Nick Jonas Shares Candid Moment With Priyanka Chopra

The video was all about Nick Jonas showing his love and support for his wife Priyanka Chopra, who is seen wearing a fringed maxi dress. The dark hue of the dress complements her skin perfectly and the accessories are on point. Nick Jonas looked dapper in a tailored blue suit with glasses.

The caption read, "Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London".

Nick Jonas, who is always seen encouraging and adoring Priyanka Chopra shared the swoon-worthy moment with the couple's fans.

One fan wrote, "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen." Gushing over their love, another fan wrote, "And the cutest couple award goes to..."

Moments like these - simple hugs on a city street and hyping each other are what make people root for this adorable couple.

About Priyanka Chopra's New Movie

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her movie, Heads of State - an Amazon Prime Video film that will also see Idris Elba and John Cena in leading roles. It is an action-comedy movie that follows the lives of two world leaders who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy after becoming targets of a ruthless foreign adversary. It is set to release on July 2, 2025.