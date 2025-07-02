Advertisement

Israel Has Agreed To Conditions To Finalise 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire: Trump

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump said on social media.

Trump also urged Hamas to accept the 60-day Gaza ceasefire deal.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Israel had agreed "to the necessary conditions to finalize" a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza during which efforts will be made to end the U.S. ally's war in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

