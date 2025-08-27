Cracker Barrel Scraps New Logo After Backlash, Drop In Share Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. said it's getting rid of a new logo that had sparked controversy and prompted a slump in its share price.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have," the company said Tuesday in a statement. "Our new logo is going away and our 'old timer' will remain."

The shares rose as much as 8.6% in extended New York trading.

Cracker Barrel has faced a backlash on social media since changing its vintage logo by removing an image of a man leaning against a barrel while making the lettering more modern.

Critics said the new design strips the chain of its history. Political conservatives in particular accused the restaurant of looking to get rid of motifs seen as linked to American culture, which in their view has been under attack.

President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday the brand should restore its old logo and apologise, sending shares higher. In its statement, Cracker Barrel called itself "a proud American institution." The company earlier this week said it could have communicated the changes better.

The reversal follows a string of share losses in recent days, with the largest coming on Aug. 21 as criticism surged. The rebrand was part of broader turnaround efforts that Chief Executive Officer Julie Felss Masino has undertaken to reverse declining diner traffic. The company is also remodeling stores and updating its menu.

The chain gets top marks from customers on factors such as authenticity, decor, kid-friendliness and cleanliness, according to research firm Technomic Inc. But it underperforms with younger consumers, including Gen Z, while appealing to groups including millennials.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, congratulated Cracker Barrel on returning to its old logo.

"All of your fans very much appreciate it," the president wrote. "Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"

A separate post from the president showed him stylized as the man in the logo, leaning on a barrel of oil.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich said on X that he spoke with the company earlier Tuesday about the logo change.

